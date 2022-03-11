Cody Simpson subtly reveals his first girlfriend was Kylie Jenner

Cody Simpson's romance with Miley Cyrus remained in spotlight for a long time but nobody guessed that he previously dated Kylie Jenner at the age of 15.

During his conversation with Fitzy & Wippa on Friday, the La Da Dee singer shared that he got together with the beauty mogul in Los Angeles at the age of 15.

“My very first girlfriend was Kylie. And so at the time [Kanye] was with Kim [Kardashian, Kylie's older half-sister], you know,” he told the radio host about his secret relationship which started in 2011 and lasted till 2013.

“So I ended up going to a dinner in New York and sitting next to him. I was, you know, 15 at that time. I'm sitting next to Kanye at this dinner. You know, he's really nice,” he added.

Talking about the Donda 2 rapper who is currently being slammed by fans for his recent diss against Pete Davidson in Eazy music video, Simpson recalled, “He was friendly as and I was quite surprised at how normal it all was but yeah, I mean, as a young kid, then it was nuts.”