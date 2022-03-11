Adele to come back with ‘An Audience With Adele’ TV concert

Adele is set to bless TV screens with a special concert two months after postponing her Las Vegas Residency.
The concert, recorded in November 2021, is a 2 hour long event titled An Audience With Adele, as announced by NBC.
The All I Ask singer will be seen performing her original songs at the London Palladium during the special, which will air on March 20.
The 33-year-old singer will be seen singing some of her hit numbers like Someone Like You, Hello and Easy on Me.
Adele will also answer some questions asked by celebrity attendees, both personal as well as professional.
The singer had previously talked about the show in an Instagram post as she dropped some pictures from the location of her upcoming concert.
She captioned it, “Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig!”
