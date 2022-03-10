President Arif Alvi. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The joint Opposition has decided to bring an impeachment motion against President Arif Alvi, revealed well-placed sources on Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that if the Opposition succeeds in toppling down the PTI-led government through the no-confidence motion then the impeachment motion against the president will be tabled immediately.

A two-member committee, comprising Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has been formed to finalise a candidate for the coveted post of president.

The next president will be from PPP or JUI-F and he will complete the remaining tenure after the removal of Arif Alvi, said the sources.

Will Shahbaz Sharif be the next PM?

Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his hard-hitting speech against the prime minister, hinted about the next prime minister, saying: "We will request Shahbaz Sharif to appoint a good interior minister.”

The PPP chairman's comment came when he was speaking about the alleged corruption of the prime minister.

The Opposition has been tight-lipped about the post-Imran Khan scenario and is not sharing any details in this regard.