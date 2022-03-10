Bilawal Bhutto warns PM Imran Khan after 'threat' to Asif Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto speaking to media in Islamabad. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Thursday warned PM Imran Khan after the premier threatened former president Asif Zardari that he would be his next target.



Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PPP leader said, “we will not tolerate this anymore.”

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks came in response to the prime minister’s hard-hitting speech at Sindh’s Governor House where he had also lashed out at the top Opposition leadership including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“I will turn my guns towards Asif Ali Zardari after thwarting the joint Opposition’s no-trust motion in the National Assembly,” he had said while speaking to PTI workers in Karachi.

Accusing the former president of using the "police and thugs to get people killed", engaging in theft and corruption and laundering money abroad, PM Khan had warned Zardari that “your time has come.”

He had also alleged that the former president roams around with “buckets of money” and has kept Rs200 million to buy the PTI MPAs.

The PPP chairman noted that the drone incident during the Awai March was also a message to the Bhutto family.



"We will investigate the matter and take legal action. We are of the view that Aseefa Bhutto was deliberately targeted through drone camera."

Referring to the PPP’s “historic long march”, Bilawal Bhutto said that the masses have expressed distrust in the selected. He maintained that PPP has completed his work, adding that the people have proved that they stand with democracy.



‘Threats not tolerable’

The PPP chairman said that threats to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari and an “attack” on his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are intolerable for him.

“We believe that the drone incident was a message for us,” he said and demanded of the ISI and other agencies to investigate the incident.

“We never took weapon but we know the use of the gun,” he warned, adding that he is a peaceful man and will remain peaceful.

Reacting to the prime minister’s yesterday speech, Bilawal said, “The more pressure comes, the more the premier will abuse.” He maintained that PM Imran will hurl more abuses after sensing a threat to his government.

“PPP always stood against the tyrants in every era,” he said, adding that those who think that we will get scared and step back, don't know that Zardari and Benazir's blood flows in my veins.

More to follow...