Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs deal with modeling agency

The daughter of late tech legend, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs has made big announcement of expanding her career in modeling.

The 23-year-old aspiring model has recently announced that she has signed with a modeling agency. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Eve shared a stunning picture of herself and captioned it as, "Now represented by @dnamodels."

For the unversed, dna Model Management also represents stars such as Doutzen Kroes and Emily Ratajkowski, according to the company's website.

In the IG Stories, Eve also shared glimpses from the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show she attended in France, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The runway star flaunted her her chic style in navy blue pants with gold detailing and a cropped white halter top. She also posted a video of her walking the Vuitton runway show at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.