Prince Charles to formalise 'slimmer monarchy' when he becomes king

File Footage





While Prince Charles has not become king yet, he already has plans for what the future of the monarchy should look like.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the 73-year-old has plans on making some changes in particular slimming down the throne.

"Prince Charles will make some changes," he said while speaking to Us Weekly.

"It’s always been rumored that he wants to slim down the working royals at the core of the family."

It is understood that the royal family has undergone some major structural changes but the royal expert added that the heir to the throne is expected to "formalize the slimming down" so that it doesn’t just seem like the "result of circumstances".

The circumstances being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit as senior members of the royal family.