Ranveer Singh flaunts his well-toned muscles in his latest IG post

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh often shares glimpses of his workout on social media. This time the actor shared a stunning snap of his drool-worthy abs and the picture is a feast for the eyes!

The 83 actor took to the photo-sharing app and shared a breathtaking picture of himself showing off his well-defined muscles from his gym regime.



In the mirror selfie, Ranveer is surely eye candy for his fans, as he has managed to motivate his millions of followers by staying charged up and fit.

The Gully Boy actor had his perfect six-pack on display and donned red track pants. His choice of footwear was neon sneakers brought the unique element that we look for in all of his outfits.

Oh, and did we mention there was also a half pony involved? As we previously stated, this is a visual feast for the eyes!

On the work front, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the movie was set to release in February this year but it was pushed owing to the Omicron scare.

However, to everyone’s delight, Ranveer took to social media to drop a special announcement about the release date on Thursday.



Along with a quirky video, the actor wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."