Sean Penn details ‘moving encounter’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Sean Penn reminisces over the encounter he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

The Mystic River star made his acquaintance with the Ukrainian legend during his trip to craft a documentary about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The actor recalled his moving encounter with the hero while filming a documentary about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In the moments that followed their conversation, Penn recounted to CNN, “The way that he has unified that country … I think that Mr Putin added to paving the way for that.”

“But this is such an extraordinary moment, and I was endlessly impressed and moved by him, and terrified for him and for Ukraine.”

Penn’s organization CORE is a non-profit that works to help affected communities and he believes the invasion is an atrocity to “this democracy, this symbol of free dreaming, is being assaulted.”

“[Ukrainians] are fighting for their lives, and will continue to fight for their lives, and I feel that we as Americans are plummeting off a cliff — the top of which is our flag which represents all of our dreams and the best of our dreams.”

“We’re plummeting where it will go out of our sight. I don’t know the answers. I don’t know if ‘no-fly zones’ will create a nuclear war. I do know that we have to invest everything that we have to support the Ukrainian people and support President Zelensky, or we will not have a memory of what America used to be.”