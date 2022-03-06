Saudi Arabia lifts almost all coronavirus-related restrictions

Saudi Arabia has lifted almost all coronavirus-related restrictions in the kingdom. Photo: AFP

JEDDAH: In view of the declining trend in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections, Saudi Arabia on Saturday scrapped almost all the virus-related restrictions in the country, including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

The country has also abolished the conditions of PCR test and mandatory quarantine for the passengers arriving in the kingdom. The new decisions were announced by an official source at the ministry of interior and it will come into force from Saturday (March 5), Saudi Gazette reported.

“The country will no longer require travellers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival,” said the publication.

Instead of the PCR Test and mandatory quarantine, all the arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas are now required to get the insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Authorities have lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, however, wearing mask is still mandatory indoors. The Saudi Gazette said that “It will also end social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks.”