Drone camera hits Asifa Bhutto-Zardari during PPP jalsa in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: An incident occurred during PPP's jalsa when a drone hit Asifa Bhutto-Zardari in the face while she was standing on a container.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took his sister inside the container after the incident where she is being given medical treatment.
The initial reports said that the drone operator has been caught by Bilawal’s security team.
More to follow.
