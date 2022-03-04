Pakistan registers 953 new coronavirus infections

A man receives a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, during a drive-through vaccination in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 3, 2021. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday that the daily COVID-19 case count in Pakistan witnessed a slight rise after days of decline as 953 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours.

The new cases pushed the country's coronavirus positivity rate to 2.59% and the overall case count to 1,512,707, the NCOC's data showed.

The national COVID-19 body said it conducted 36,678 diagnostic tests during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths that took the total death toll to 30,248 overnight.

Moreover, 2,605 people suffering from coronavirus recovered in the same duration, which lowered the country's active case count to 30,794.

However, 890 patients are still under treatment in critical care units.