Kanye West 'showed his true colours' after kidnapping Pete Davidson in 'Eazy'

Kanye West 'Eazy' music video had Kim Kardashian flabbergasted.

The rapper made headlines after posting the bizarre music video of the song, featuring himself kidnapping and burying alive Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Hollywood Life reports a source close to Kim, saying it "showed the world why Kim left him and why she is better off without that dark cloud hanging over her".

The insider continued: "Kim is not a West and he is not her husband anymore.

"He is the father of her children, and it is not setting a good example when North can go on his Instagram and see a video of him murdering her mother’s boyfriend.

"In the end, Kanye showed his true colours to the world. She is done making excuses for him," declares the insider.

Another pal told the publication: "Kim’s jaw dropped when she saw Kanye’s music video. Kim can’t believe what she was seeing unfold."

The mother-of-four's anger was triggered by Kanye's outrageous Instagram swipes at Pete Davidson, threatening his life in jaw-dropping social media outbursts.

Meanwhile, Kim has been granted the status of a single woman this week, one year after filing for divorce from West. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder had waited for the ex-husband to respond to her divorce filing, before taking matters into her hands in December, approaching and LA court to declare her single.