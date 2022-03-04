Australian television show ‘Neighbours’ axed after 9000 episodes

The Australian soap opera that helped launch the careers of Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe announced Thursday that it will end production after "Neighbours" failed to find a new broadcast partner.



"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," the hit series said in a statement.

The Melbourne-based show has for months struggled to find a broadcaster in Britain -- where it has enjoyed a cult following for the past 36 years.

Current UK broadcaster Channel 5 said it will not carry the programme after June, forcing producers to pull the plug.

A generation of Brits grew up watching characters such as Charlene Robinson (Minogue) and her on-screen beau Scott Robinson, as well as an ensemble cast that over the years included Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

Such was the show´s popularity that at one point it was blamed for Brits adopting an Australian-style upwards intonation at the end of sentences.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team," the show tweeted.

"We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high."