Meghan Markle's lawyer reveals plan to defend the Duchess against sister's lawsuit

Meghan Markle's lawyer plans to give minimum attention to the lawsuit filed against her client by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex is being sued for her explosive interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

According to celebrity website TMZ, Samantha has approached a court against Meghan Markle for Duchess' remarks about growing up poor.

Meghan Markle's attorney Michael Kump said, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior.

He said, "We will give in the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat for an interview with Winfrey in March last year.

Their interview reportedly angered the British royal family and deteriorated relationship with the monarchy.