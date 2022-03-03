Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis go separate ways after 4 years of dating

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have parted ways after dating for four years, as per reports.

Wallis and Pine's relationship started making headlines in 2018, however, they never officially announced their union publicly.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, “Chris and Annabelle have broken up.”

The insider added that the duo “haven’t been together for a few months now.”

According to a report by the same outlet, the 41-year-old Outlaw King actor met Wallis when she was in a relationship which she ended soon afterwards.

An insider had disclosed at that time, “Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.”

On the work-front, Pine will be seen in three upcoming projects including The Contractor, Don't Worry Darling and Dungeons & Dragons, while Wallis was last seen in Malignant.