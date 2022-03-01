BTS' Jungkook pulls of stunning dance moves in new video: Watch

BTS member Jungkook is adding joy to ARMY's days as he recently unveiled a new dance cover while promising to keep on ‘working hard.’

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria hit-maker dropped a video as he grooves to the beats with his choreographer friend Taesung.

Clad in a white tee under a beige jacket, the 24-year-old singer can be seen pulling off some jaw-dropping moves in the video.

He captioned the post, “I will work harder!!!”

The video also got a reaction from Jungkook’s band-mate who dropped fire emoji and the Taesung himself who couldn’t hold back from giving the artists a shout out.



He shared the post on his IG Story and wrote, “He has the ability to absorb every moment he sees, hears, and feels well. It's just amazing to see rapid development."

"Jungkook! In da house!" he added.



