PTI Leaders addressing media in Larkana. Screengrab

LARKANA: In a bid to avoid expected collision and violent clashes between the activists of PPP and the ruling PTI, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday announced to change the route of ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March'.

Addressing a press conference in Larkana, FM Qureshi said, “We have excluded Naushahro Feroze, Halani and Kandiaro from [the planned] route of the march.”

Reacting to PPP’s long march, the foreign minister said that they must carry on their march, adding that they have launched a “mass contact campaign”.

He maintained that they did not stop PPP from entering Punjab then why PPP is worried over their [PTI leaders'] Sindh’s visit.

Criticizing PPP, FM Qureshi said that the federal government provided Sindh with more funds than expectations and demanded an audit of the funds.

Government machinery is under the control of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Sindh, he added.

The minister said that the Centre wanted to provide Sehat Cards across the province but the Sindh government is creating obstacles in the programme.

The Sindh's youth have opted for “change”, he added.

He also alleged that their jalsa venue was filled with the sewage water.

PTI kickstarts Sindh Huqooq March against PPP govt



On February 26, PTI had kickstarted its Huqooq March against the PPP government from Ghotki.

A convoy of workers had left Insaf House Sukkur to Ghotki which was led by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi after addressing a large gathering of workers in Sukkur.

The Sindh Huqooq March is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province.



Addressing the workers, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that time has come to hold PPP accountable for “its corruption.”