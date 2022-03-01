Video: Usman Khawaja’s message to Pakistan cricket fans in Urdu

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja. Photo: Twitter/Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Sharing his views about playing in his country of birth, Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has said that he is very excited about playing in the country.

In a pre-tour press conference, Khawaja recalled his memories and shared his excitement about the series in Urdu, "I was used to playing cricket at a cricket ground in Rawalpindi when I was a child.”

“Hameen bohot shoq aa raha hay Australia say aa kar yahan Pakistan me khelna. Me Islamabad me paida howa tha or jab chota tha to Rawalpindi k ground me Khelny jata tha. Wapis aany par me or sari team bohot excited hay.”



“Jo team hamary pas hay, some of the best players hamari team me kheel rahay hain. Bohot jee chah raha hay ka Pakistan k sath Pakistan me khelen. I am also hoping keh crowd bhe acha ho stadium me. Match acha ho ga or Australia jetay ga.”

He said that their entire team is very excited about the Pakistan tour. Lauding the performance of his teammates, Khawaja said Australia’s team comprised some of the best players in the world.

“I hope and expect good cricket, and am looking forward to crowd presence at grounds to support Australia and Pakistan,” he added.

He said that the matches between the two teams would be thrilling and hoped “Australia would win”.