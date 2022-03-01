Matthew McConaughey clears up rumour that he got hair transplant

Matthew McConaughey cleared up rumours that he received a hair transplant as a doctor lied about giving him one.

The Gentleman actor opened up about the infamous rumour about hair loss during late-1990s and its re-growth by a special ointment.

The actor said in an interview with LADbible that he has been shaving heads since many years due to hair-thinning.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that he has been using a topical ointment on his scalp.

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labour,” Matthew said. “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

He went on about his hair re-growth journey as he recalled that people thought he had a hair transplant as a surgeon kept claiming that he gave the actor one.

Matthew revealed that he met another doctor who told him about the surgeon who claiming that he gave the Oscar-winner a transplant.

He added that the doctor even showed interest in inspecting his hair re-growth.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’” McConaughey recalled. “I said ‘Yeah, man,’ he goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.’”

“I’m not gonna quit to see if, like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’ I’m not taking that chance,” he added saying that he is apply the same ointment on his scalp ever since.