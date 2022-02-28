Tom Holland's box office reign continues as 'Uncharted' remains No.1

For the eighth time in two and a half months, a Tom Holland starrer, 'Uncharted', is No. 1 at the box office

For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office, reported The Associated Press.

The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation Uncharted, starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Uncharted held well, too, dropping a modest 46% from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it’s made $83.4 million in US and Canadian theatres.

Uncharted, a long-in-development adventure film about lost treasure that cost $120 million to make, is packing theatres overseas, too.

With a mid-March China release date still looming, Uncharted added $35 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to $226.4 million so far.

The film’s robust international sales include box office from Russia, where studios have thus far elected to keep movies in release after the country invaded Ukraine earlier in the week.

The Ukrainian Film Academy on Saturday called for a boycott of the Russian film industry following the invasion.

On the heels of the blockbuster business for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the success of Uncharted has minted the expanding star power of the 25-year-old Holland.

No Way Home, which led the box office six times over December and January, is still one of the top draws in theatres. This weekend, it landed in third place with $5.8 million, edging it closer to $800 million in domestic ticket sales.

While both Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home have benefitted from brand recognition, rarely has one movie star reigned so much over a 12-week span in theatres. - AP