Michael Keaton moving speech as he dedicates SAG Award to late nephew

Michael Keaton got emotional as he spoke about the devastating death of his nephew while dedicating his SAG Award to him.

Winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his performance in Dopesick, Keaton got emotional as he dedicated his win to his nephew who died from accidental heroin overdose.

"Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew, Michael, and my sister, Pam," the 70-year-old actor said. "I lost Michael...and it hurts. To my sister Pam, thanks."

Dopesick deals with the problem of opioid addiction, an issue which is personal for Keaton.

"I have a job where I can be part of a production that actually can spawn thought, conversation, actual change," Keaton added in his acceptance speech.

The actor went on saying, "Who gets to have that job? Seriously? How fortunate am I that good can come from something I do just because I learn to become an actor? There's massive inequity in the world.”

“In Dopesick, when you talk about addiction, the way to heal the problem is to accept that you have a problem. Not our country. The entire world. Economically, racially, socially, financially. There's massive inequity in the world. There just is. There's fair, and there's unfair. There's not a lot of room in between," Keaton added.

