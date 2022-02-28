Alexandra Daddario’s mother 'scared' of the actor's character in ‘The White Lotus’

Alexandra Daddario recently spilled the beans on her mother’s reaction to her much-loved comedy-drama, The White Lotus.

During her conversation People before gracing the 28th Annual Screen Guild Awards (SAG), the 35-year-old actor was quizzed about her family’ response to series’ plot.

Daddario replied, “My mother in particular always worries.”

Alexandra Daddario glams up for SAG Awards 2022

"She was very scared (for my character) because she doesn't want to watch me die,” added the actor who helms the character of Rachel in HBO series.

She expressed, "So she needed to know just for her own state of mind. She couldn't watch the show unless she knew I survived."

The Baywatch actor and her co-star Ross Butler presented first two awards at the prestigious event on Sunday.

The duo was also given the recognitions as an actors who “exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers.”

“These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors,” the press release noted.

Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler present award to HoYeon Jung at SAG Awards 2022



