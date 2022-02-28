'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gives touching speech after accepting first SAG award

HoYeon Jung was overcome with emotion after scooping up the best actress award on Sunday night.

At the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards, Jung was awarded the outstanding actress in a drama series award for her role in Squid Game.



She beat out fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale, and Sarah Snook from Succession.

During her acceptance speech, she became emotional while discussing how she always dreamed of making it as an actor.

"First and foremost, thank you so much," she said through her translator. "I have sat many times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much."

Before wrapping, Jung also expressed gratitude to her co-stars for "opening the door" for her to make it in the industry. She then gave a special shout-out to her Squid Game crew.

In the series, Jung is a breakout star from Netflix's viral drama series, Squid Game. The gruesome series followed a group of Korean citizens who were trying to repay their debts. In an effort to win a huge cash prize, the people competed in the inhuman Squid Game, a play on children's games with violent ends.

For unversed, the 27-year-old began her career on Korea's Next Top Model but is best known for the portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok.