Mark Wahlberg reflects on failed pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel starring Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg recently revealed that he, once, tried and failed to pitch a sequel to Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winner 2006 release, The Departed.

In an interview with KFC Radio this week, the Lone Survivor actor revealed that he met with the screenwriter Bill Monahan at Warner Bros. to pitch the sequel.

Without giving many details about what the failed pitch for the sequel, he said that Monahan was interested in bringing in A-list actors like Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro to join the cast.

“Let’s just say the pitch didn’t go very well. He really didn’t have anything fleshed out, but he’s the kind of guy you just trust to go and write something. And so when we were working on the script for ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ and ‘American Desperado’ [I] said, ‘Bill, just go write. They like to have things well thought out and planned.’ It’d be a pretty good one,” said Wahlberg.

The Infinite actor received an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for his role in The Departed, which won four Academy Awards (including best picture and best director). Scorsese’s cast included Wahlberg opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon.