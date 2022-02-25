Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya’s romantic date in Rome: see pic

Tom Holland and Zendaya are leaving everyone swooning over their whirlwind romance as they were recently spotted in Rome on a romantic date night out.
According to Page Six, the onlookers spilled that the couple ‘looked in love’ as they arrive at Antica Pesa in Trastevere neighborhood on Wednesday.
“She seemed visibly thrilled. They sat in a corner by the fireplace and were adorable together. They looked in love,” the outlet quoted its source.
The Uncharted actor was seen looking dashing in white tee which he wore underneath a black cardigan with yellow stripes.
The Euphoria star, on the other hand, sported a nude turtleneck and paired it with black coat.
“Zendaya looked stunning, even as simply dressed as she was. They are adorable together,” the source shared.
The lovebirds were also accompanied by their friends later at the night as the pair “laughed all night while being cute with each other.”
