Piers Morgan says he has 'a bit of unfinished business with Meghan Markle'

Piers Morgan reignited feud with Meghan Markle, asking her to be his first guest on his brand new show.

The former Good Morning Britain (GBM) has dared to host the Duchess of Sussex on his new show on TalkTV.

Morgan told Sky News Australia: "Fundamentally, what I want the show to do is be a platform for free speech and debate. And the right for people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled - because that’s the way back for society."

The outspoken TV presenter went on: "If Meghan Markle’s watching – I’m sure she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business. I’m available."

Piers Morgan quit ITV breakfast show last year, following the fall out from his clash with GMB co-host Alex Beresford over his response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bombshell interview with US TV host.

Morgan called Meghan an "absolute disgrace" and said he didn't believe a word she said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.