‘Two Broke Girls’ Kat Dennings breaks emotional proposal by fiancé Andrew W.K.

Hollywood actor Kat Dennings reminisces over the emotional proposal fiancé Andrew W.K. managed to surprise her with.

For those unversed with the timeline, Kat and Andrew announced their engagement back in May of last year and topped it off with a cheesy caption at the time, and it read, “Don’t mind if I do.”

In a recent interview, however, she referenced the emotional proposal and had fans fawning when she explained how ‘unconventional’ it all ended up becoming.

During her interview with The Drew Barrymore Show, Kat explained, "We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic."

"We were doing kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense... thing that I was like, 'This is my person. This is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with.' And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time."

"Not planned. No knee down — I don't even remember what happened after that. We just were like 'Should we get married?' And 'Yes.' I just burst into tears.



"It was like I never thought I had it in me, you know because I'm kind of a toughie. But I did. I wept happy tears," Dennings added.

"I felt this sense of relief that I've done it. I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person, and yeah. No one believes me. But I assure you, that's what happened."

Before concluding she also admitted, "I'm so glad I waited until I found the right person. Everybody goes through this nightmarish time of life looking for a person — or not. Whatever floats your boat. But I feel very lucky. He's the best."