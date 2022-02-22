The Weeknd and the Drake party in Vegas for former's 32nd birthday

The Weeknd had a belated yet happening 32nd birthday party in Vegas with Drake

The Weeknd had a belated yet happening 32nd birthday party in Vegas over the weekend, courtesy of his many pals including Drake.

The God’s Plan hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from the Blinding Lights singer’s birthday party over the weekend with a caption that read, “We've done everything like it's nothing…isn't that something.”

The photos showed the two superstars hugging and having a great time at the belated celebration; The Weeknd turned 32 on February 16.

Drake also shared a photo of himself laughing with Tesfaye separately on his Instagram story.

The post came hot on the heels of The Weeknd’s announcement that he will be releasing a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM.

The special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the coming weekend.