Drake’s son Adonis flaunts painting skills after chatting up a storm in French 

Drake's four-year-old son Adonis is not shying away from showing off his skills as paints on giant canvas after leaving his father jaw-dropped when he chatted up a storm in French a few weeks ago.
Taking to Instagram, the little munchkin’s mother Sophie Brussaux shared a short video on her Story to share a glimpse of the boy trying his hands with paints.
The rapper’s son can be seen dressed up in his pyjamas while his curly hairs are tied up in cornrow-style braids as he’s focused on his crafts.
The French-born artist posted the video a few weeks after the God’s Plan rapper dropped a video on his feed as he spent some gleeful time with his kid.
The video soon went viral as fans were amused to see Adonis teaching the hip-hop star some French in a most adorable yet hilarious way possible.
