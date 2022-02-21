Priyanka Chopra shares love-filled picture with Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra treated her millions of fans with a love-filled photo with husband Nick Jonas and since then fans cannot stop gushing over their perfect chemistry.
Priyanka and Nick have been keeping a low profile after welcoming their first child in January.
Amid all, they stepped out on Sunday and shared a romantic picture from their outing despite the fact that they appear to be quite preoccupied with their parental responsibilities.
Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their outing and wrote “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She is seen holding Nick Jonas' hand as he is driving a car.
For the unversed, the couple had announced the birth of their child via surrogacy on January 22 this year. They had shared a joint statement on their respective social media pages. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”
