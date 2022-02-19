Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' parody has perfect response to Rudy Giuliani's attacks

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired Lose Yourself' parody to give a scathing reaction to Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s criticism on Eminem as he took the knee at Super Bowl halftime show against racism on February 13.

During his conversation on 777 WABC, Giuliani lashed out at the Rap God hit-maker’s interest in free speech as he told him to ‘go to another country’.

In response to the attorney’s latest remarks, Colbert staged a parody performance on his show on Thursday.

“Look, his skull’s not hairy/ Teeth fake, thrice-ly married/ The leakage on his cheekage is scary/ Probably sherry/ He’s drunk, but on the surface he looks, well, drunk/ He’s not hiding it, hope he doesn’t whip out his junk/ Like that one scene/ So obscene, he reached for peen,” rapped the fake Shady on the famed 2002 track’s beats.

Watch here:



