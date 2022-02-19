J-Hope speaks out about the sadness that’s present in some BTS songs

J-Hope recently spoke at length about the overwhelming feelings of sadness that fans tend to see within many of the songs BTS releases.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve like this during his birthday interview with Rolling Stone.

The conversation surrounding sadness and negative emotions emerged once the interview asked about the overwhelming presence of sadness in many of BTS’ lyrics.

J-Hope got candid over it and admitted candidly, “Things are really different from how it used to be. I just try to show who I really am. I think that’s the most comfortable for me. Everybody has, you know, different sides from what they show."

He also added, "Of course, I do have a burden and a pressure as an artist. I just take them in for what they are. I just try to express that I’m going to overcome these difficulties.”

“If I express those things, I think that also gives me a sense of consolation as well. We have been communicating with our fans ever since we became artists, but now I think it’s become more natural and comfortable. Before we tried to only show them the good side, the bright side of us."

"As my name is J-Hope, I only tried to show the bright side of our group and myself. But as the time passes by, one cannot feel the same way forever so I also felt other emotions. I tried to express those emotions through music or dialogue, to express them in a very beautiful way.”