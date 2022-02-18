Kris Jenner spills Kendall Jenner could give her next grandchild

Kris Jenner is wishing for Kendall Jenner to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.

Speaking to Ellen ahead of the release of the Kardashians Hulu Show, Kris expressed her wish to see Kendall's baby after host asked her whom amongst her daughters would have a child next. Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she says. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

Kendall's younger sister Kylie welcomed second baby, son Wolf earlier this month.

Kris is also grandmother to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.