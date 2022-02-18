Kris Jenner spills Kendall Jenner could give her next grandchild

Kris Jenner is wishing for Kendall Jenner to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.
Speaking to Ellen ahead of the release of the Kardashians Hulu Show, Kris expressed her wish to see Kendall's baby after host asked her whom amongst her daughters would have a child next. Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker.
"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she says. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."
Kendall's younger sister Kylie welcomed second baby, son Wolf earlier this month.
Kris is also grandmother to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West
Lord Snowden divorced his wife in 2020
Daily Mail criticized the sons of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday in its editorial
The book on Queen will be sent to school children
Sarah Ferguson photographed on the back seat of a Range Rover while being driven through Windsor Great Park
Kim and North were all smiles as they hugged each other in adorable photo