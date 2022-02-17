Its time for no-trust motion: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the PTI-led government over recent hike in petrol prices, economic and foreign policies, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that people are looking towards the Opposition, adding that the risk of a not-trust motion should be taken now.

Talking to journalists after appearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam Nawaz urged all the political parties, including the government’s allies, to respond to the people’s call.

Criticising the government’s foreign policies, she said that PM Imran Khan was spoiling Pakistan’s relations with the international community.

“Whenever PM Imran visits any country, he speaks against other states and spoils Pakistan’s relations with the nations,” she added.

Slamming the prime minister over his "frequent" foreign tours, Maryam said, “PM Imran should be locked inside a room at the PM House for now.”

“PM Imran will be made accountable for each penny,” she said, adding that he will not be allowed to flee London.

He further said that all the coalition parties should respond to the voice of the people, this is a war between the people and the government.

Speaking on the occasion, she also condemned the arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig.

Criticising the government over the recent hike in petrol prices, she said that people were buying petrol at higher rates but the prime minister is enjoying a helicopter ride from Bani Gala to PM House on the masses’ money.