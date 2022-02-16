Deepika Padukone truly ‘grateful and humbled’ for super response to ‘Gehraiyaan’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has said that she was ‘truly grateful and humbled’ for the super response to her recently released film Gehraiyaan, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.



Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared behind-the-scene photos from the sets of the film, saying “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist.”

The Padmaavat actress further said, “While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!”.

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh was the first to drop sweet comment on her post.

He said, “Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film!

“You deserve every bit of it , my jaan! What an extraordinary artiste you are!”

Ranveer further said, “Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic.”

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was released on February 11, 2022.