BTS ARMY disappointed over Super Bowl LVI 2022 snub

BTS was reportedly set to become the first Korean artist to get featured at Super Bowl LVI 2022 with Suga’s Over The Horizon to play during the commercial break.

The song has been included in Samsung’s Galaxy For the Planet’ campaign ad which was supposed to run during one of the highly sought-after ad spots, reported Audacy.

NBC reported that airing a 30-second commercial during the mega event cost around $1 million.

However, ARMY – group’s official fandom, was disappointed that the septet never appeared during the four-hour-long game.

Meanwhile, fans were also hoping to see the Butter hit-makers perform at the halftime show during the big game.

However, Dr. Dre along with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar was roped in for the performance.