NCOC extends COVID-19 restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities till Feb 21

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday extend the already enforced coronavirus restriction in six cities, including Karachi, till February 21.



As per a statement issued by the NCOC, coronavirus-related curbs will continue in the cities with a positivity rate higher than 10%.

“In view of improved disease trends, the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) are being eased out for cities with less than 10% (three-day rolling average) positivity except following cities where Positivity is still over 10 %,” read the statement.

As per the details, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar reported over 10% positivity rate, hence the virus-related restrictions will continue to be enforced in the cities for another week.

COVID-19 restrictions

Large gatherings:

There will be a complete ban on all types of indoor gatherings, however, outdoor gatherings will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated individuals.

Wedding functions:

Indoor weddings will not be allowed while outdoor wedding functions will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests.

Indoor dining:

Indoor dining will remain banned.

Shrines/Parks:

Shrines and amusement parks will be allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only. However, the educational institutions will open for fully vaccinated students aged 12 and above with 100% attendance.

Markets and businesses:

Markets and business activities will continue without time restrictions. Public transport will maintain its operations with 70% occupancy and the offices will remain open with 100% attendance.

Educational sector:

Vaccination for students above 12 years is mandatory (at least one dose). No exception other than medical reasons will be entertained

Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutes will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

The NCOC notification stated that the federating units in consultation with health authorities will set a number/percentage for closure of education institutes.

Railways:

Occupancy level at 80% (fully vaccinated). Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.

Domestic air travel meals:

Ban on meal/beverages serving during the inflight journey for domestic travel. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey

Extended lockdowns:

Targeted lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.

