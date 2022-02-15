Georgina Rodriguez wishes for 'unconditional love' on Valentine's Day

Georgina Rodriguez is thankful for her life on Valentine's Day.

The model turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to give fans a glimpse of her special day from Manchester.

"May we not lack love to feel alive unconditional love," she captioned alongside a carousel of old and new pictures. In the first photo, her fans could spot handmade cards from twin Mateo,Eva and youngest daughter Alana with glitter decorations. In another photo, the 28-year-old showed off a rose bouquet supposedly delivered to her by her soccer player boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Georgina is only a few months away from giving birth to twins this year. The couple announced the gender of their baby after sharing a sonogram x-ray together.

