PSL 2022: What will happen if Karachi Kings lose today?

Photo: PCB/file

LAHORE: With six defeats in six matches, former champions Karachi Kings are on the verge of being eliminated from the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition.

There’s a slight chance of them still being able to make it to the top four.

But for that, they’ll have to face tons of ifs and buts and other teams to produce results that can favour Kings’ campaign.

Karachi are currently at the bottom of the points table with six defeats in six matches while Multan Sultan have already confirmed their place in the final four with 12 points from 7 games.

Lahore Qalandars are placed second on the table with 10 points in six games. Islamabad United have six points from six games while Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have played 7 games to earn six points on the table.



Kings next play against United today evening, which will be followed by a match against Sultans on Wednesday and Qalandars on Friday before playing their final match against Gladiators on next Sunday.

The first and the foremost thing Kings need to do is win all four matches, and win them by a good margin to not only earn eight points on the table but also improve its NRR which is currently at -1.420.

But winning all the remainders will also not be enough for Karachi Kings. They’ll want two more teams – Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators – to not to pass eight points on the table, along with that King would also want Zalmi to stay where they’re at the table right now – six points.

For that, they’ll want Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to beat Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans to beat Quetta Gladiators.

If all these wishes come true for Kings, then it will tie with Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on the points table with eight points each.

So, mathematically, Kings are still not out and it is still not over. But, only if wishes were horses. For them, Delhi is still far away. And, a lot is to be done.