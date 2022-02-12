Twitterati laud Quetta Gladiators star all-rounder Shahid Afridi who has performed brilliantly with the ball as well as in the field in his team's ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 clash against Islamabad United, as he picked two wickets and also made a great run-out through a direct-hit to dismiss Azam Khan.
Afridi missed the initial games for Quetta after testing positive for the COVID-19 but had a horrible first match against the same opposition during the first-round contest at the National Stadium in Karachi where he delivered the most expensive bowling spell in the history of PSL.
While in today's encounter, Afridi was right on the money with the ball as he picked the key scalp of big-hitting Shadab Khan and also dismissed Mohammad Akhalq on the first ball. He has registered brilliant figures of 2-27 in four overs against the power-packed United batting line-up.
Meanwhile, the Twitterati praise Afridi for his sensational run-out and brilliant bowling spell as #lala is the top trending item on the microblogging website.
Take a look:
