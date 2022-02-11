 
close
Friday February 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Billie Eilish crosses 100 million followers on Instagram as she meets US president

Billie Eilish and her brother met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday

By Web Desk
February 11, 2022
Billie Eilish crosses 100 million followers on Instagram as she meets US president

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas met with US President Joe Biden  at the White House on Thursday.

The due was  in  Washington DC as part of the Happier Than Ever world tour.

Sharing a picture with Billie and her brother, the president wrote on Instagram "When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander."

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has crossed  100 million followers on Instagram.