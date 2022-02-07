Rahat Fateh Ali Khan grieved over death of Lata Mangeshkar

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died Sunday morning at the age of 92.



In a video message, the Zaroori Tha singer dubbed Lata Mangeshkar’s death the ‘saddest day’ for the music world.

He lauded the services of Lata Mangeshkar and her family for the music industry as well.

The singer also prayed for the departed soul.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Rahat Fateh shared a throwback photo of Lata with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and said, “No one can or will ever be like Lata Ji.”

He said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of the musical phenomenon, Her voice touched our souls and her legacy, humility & simplicity will inspire generations to come.”

Lata passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with Covid-19 symptoms.