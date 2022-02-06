Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘grifters’ for Spotify feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got branded grifters for starting a fight with Spotify.
This label has been slapped on the Duke and Duchess by Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.
He started it off by calling into question the couple’s move as a whole and claimed, “That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere.”
“These two grifters have a $25million deal with Spotify for essentially no work. So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.”
“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”
Ayeza Khan grappled to get that perfect candid shot with Danish Taimoor
Candace Owens spoke up against Kim Kardashian's take on daughter North's TikTok usage
Awkwafina has quit Twitter following a backlash over the use of her ‘blaccent’
Gigi Hadid unintentionally sparked rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting twins
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar
Boris Johnson tweeted, “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British...