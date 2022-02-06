Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘grifters’ for Spotify feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got branded grifters for starting a fight with Spotify.

This label has been slapped on the Duke and Duchess by Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.

He started it off by calling into question the couple’s move as a whole and claimed, “That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere.”



“These two grifters have a $25million deal with Spotify for essentially no work. So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.”

“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”