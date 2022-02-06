PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed backs presidential system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI’s senior leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan surprisingly backed an “Islamic presidential system” in Pakistan.
Speaking on Geo News programme "Jashan-e-Cricket," Faisal Javed Khan announced to support the presidential system in the country.
When asked if there should be a presidential system like the US, he said. "Yes. Islamic presidential system."
He maintained that it was his personal opinion.
‘No truth in reports of imposing presidential system in Pakistan’
Contrary to his opinion, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that there was "no truth in the reports about the imposition of the presidential system in the country."
Responding to a question, Mehmood said that it was the Opposition’s democratic right to table the motion.
Taking a jab at the Opposition, the minister said that it has been trying to bring the no-confidence motion against the prime minister for the last three years but could not succeed.
"Justice Gulzar will continue to have same security as he did while holding the chief justice of Pakistan's position,"...
Gen Babar Iftikhar says no side should misconstrue the LoC ceasefire as their strength or other's weakness
As many as 13 terrorists killed in Naushk, Panjgur areas and four soldires martyred: ISPR
HEC has, however, sealed the decision until the legal process in the Lahore High Court is completed
With Raast, bank customers can send, receive funds using bank’s mobile app, internet banking or over counter services
PM Imran Khan set to meet Chinese president, premier; attend opening ceremony of Winter Olympics