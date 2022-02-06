PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed backs presidential system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI’s senior leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan surprisingly backed an “Islamic presidential system” in Pakistan.



Speaking on Geo News programme "Jashan-e-Cricket," Faisal Javed Khan announced to support the presidential system in the country.

When asked if there should be a presidential system like the US, he said. "Yes. Islamic presidential system."

He maintained that it was his personal opinion.

‘No truth in reports of imposing presidential system in Pakistan’

Contrary to his opinion, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that there was "no truth in the reports about the imposition of the presidential system in the country."

Responding to a question, Mehmood said that it was the Opposition’s democratic right to table the motion.

Taking a jab at the Opposition, the minister said that it has been trying to bring the no-confidence motion against the prime minister for the last three years but could not succeed.