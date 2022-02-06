Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 10% for fifth straight day

Pakistan reports 4,874 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday saw a significant drop in the number of daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 4,874 new cases in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,236 reported during the same period on February 5, data from the National Command and Operation (NCOC) showed Sunday morning.

As per the latest statistics of the NCOC, 56,051 diagnostic tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 4,874 came back positive, pushing the nationwide tally of such cases to 1,459,773.





Likewise, the country’s positivity rate drop to 8.69% as of Sunday, making it below 10% for the fifth consecutive day.

In addition to this, the active COVID-19 cases also drop to 90,797.

Meanwhile, 30 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 29,478.

Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.