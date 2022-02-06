Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seemingly declare war

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have apparently declared war with their recent comments against each other and begun to harm their children by ignoring their words that "the children are very important" to them.



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who made several claims to do everything to protect their Kids' future, are apparently destroying their present with verbal attacks on each other.

Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair and both the stars are focusing on the kids and their future with new partners.

The 44-year-old rapper is dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, while the reality star is enjoying romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye and Kim are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family, but they need to follow mutual approach to keep their kids away from heir war as it may affect them badly.

Kim Kardashian has called Kanye West's social media attacks 'hurtful' after rapper slammed her over their eight-year-old daughter's TikTok without his permission.

The 41-year-old reality star addressed his comments in her own post, saying she is doing her best to protect North, while allowing her "creativity in the medium she wishes" with supervision because it brings her "happiness".

Kardashian, who has 284 million followers on Instagram, added that she is the "main provider and caregiver" for their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she added.

Responding to Kardashian's accusations, 44-year-old West: "What do you mean by main provider?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been co-parenting their four children since the reality star filed for divorce with the rapper in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences after almost seven years of marriage.