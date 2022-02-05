BTS' Jimin recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery

BTS' management agency Big Hit Music confirmed that Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after completely recovering from Covid-19 and acute appendicitis surgery.

On February 5, the agency extended a statement to reveal that the 26-year-old K-pop idol has concluded his quarantine.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5),” the statement reported.

It also added, “ (Jimin) received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.”

“Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered,” the company further explained.

“We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.”

Moreover, the record label also expressed gratitude towards ARMY –group’s official fandom, for showering heartiest wishes for the Jimin’s speedy recovery.

On January 31, the septet’s management agency announced that the Filter singer has contracted the virus and also underwent appendicitis surgery a day earlier.