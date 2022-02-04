Nicki Minaj says she won’t let her son become a rapper: ‘nothing about music’

Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she doesn’t want her son to make his career in music as she offered an insight into her experience of motherhood.
During her conversation on DJ Buck& Friends show for HOT 93.7 at Hartford, the Anaconda hit-maker, while talking about her 15-month-old son, hinted at not allowing the boy to follow in her footsteps.
“He's a show off but I'm not letting him rap. I'm not letting him do nothing about no music (sic),” she said.
The 39-year-old rapper also talked about embracing motherhood as she called it as the ‘ultimate blessing.’
She expressed, “When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realise, ‘What are you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with. This is the ultimate blessing of the universe.”
“There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings’,” added Minaj.
The Starships rapper said that being a mother has been a ‘great experience’. “I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot,” she said.
