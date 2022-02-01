Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in black as she poses with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has dropped a glimpse of her perfect evening with her family that has sent the internet into meltdown.

The Jab We Met actor has recently joined her BFF Amrita Arorar's birthday bash with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Interestingly, Bebo was seen twinning in black with Saif and Tim, giving a perfect family vibe.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories the 3 Idiots actor captioned it, “My boys.”

In the photo, Kareena can be seen wearing a short black dress paired with blue heels.

Meanwhile, the Hum Tum actor looked regal in his black kurta paired with white pyjama. On the other hand, the four-year-old donned a black sweatshirt and denim and gave a thumbs-up sign for the camera.

Earlier, Kareena had also shared a sweet birthday message for Amrita, giving an insight into their friendship.

She wrote, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it. @amuaroraofficial.”

