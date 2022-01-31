The Government of Pakistan announced on Monday that there will be no change in the prices of petroleum products until February 15 2021.
The news was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, who took to Twitter and wrote: "The prime minister did not approve the summary of increasing petrol price by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14."
"The prime minister has said that oil prices were rising due to increasing inflation all over the world but the government would do its utmost [best] to save the people of Pakistan from inflation. Therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary."
Last week, sources said the price of petroleum products was expected to shoot up by Rs10 for the next month in line with the rising rates in the international market.
